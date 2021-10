Nikolas Cruz expected to plead guilty Wednesday in 2018 Parkland school shooting Nikolas Cruz's attorney says his client plans to plead guilty today to 17 murder and attempted murder charges stemming from the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School more than three years ago. Mireya Villarreal spoke with the father of 14-year-old victim Jaime Guttenberg about what justice would look like for his daughter.