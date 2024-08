Nikki Haley says Trump, GOP need serious shift to win election Nikki Haley in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday said Donald Trump needs to change his rhetoric if he wants to beat Kamala Harris in the presidential election. "This is a winnable election, but you need to focus," Haley said. "Your target market is suburban women, college-educated independents and conservative Democrats." CBS News campaign reporter Olivia Rinaldi has more.