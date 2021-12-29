Hall of Fame NFL coach-turned-broadcaster John Madden dies at 85 NFL fans are mourning the loss of John Madden, one of football's most recognizable figures of all time. The Hall of Fame coach-turned broadcaster and namesake of the wildly popular "Madden NFL" video game franchise died on Tuesday. He was 85-years-old. CBS News' Michael George has more, and then CBS Sports senior NFL reporter Jonathan Jones joins CBSN to discuss the life and legacy of one of the most iconic and influential figures in NFL history.