Newsom seeks federal disaster declaration due to storms: CBS News Flash Jan. 9, 2023 Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom is requesting a Presidential Emergency Declaration to support the state's ongoing storm response. This, as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds are sweeping the northern part of the state, raising the potential for mudslides. Newsom says at least 12 people have been killed. Hundreds have been arrested in Brazil after thousands of supporters of former President Bolsonaro stormed that nation’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace. And “Avatar: The Way of Water" topped the weekend box office again.