Intelligence report says Saudi crown prince approved Khashoggi killing A newly-released U.S. intelligence report says the Saudi crown prince approved the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. The journalist was murdered in 2018 after entering a Saudi consulate in Istanbul. CBS News senior foreign affairs correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan took a look at the report's findings, then joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss that and more.