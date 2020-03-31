Central Park to house overflow virus patients... More than 1,000 people, including at least three health care workers, have died from coronavirus in New York City. Newly built field hospitals have been set up in Central Park to deal with an expected overflow of patients. As the epicenter of the U.S.'s outbreak, New York also received military assistance in the form of a Navy hospital ship docking at a Manhattan pier, equip with 1,000 beds to assist with the city's non-coronavirus medical cases. Mola Lenghi takes a look at one of the city's field hospitals to report on how they are preparing for the worst of the pandemic.