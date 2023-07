New York Times media reporter talks SAG-AFTRA strike, A.I. and industry impact Nicole Sperling, a media reporter for The New York Times, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss her reporting on the nearly 160,000 television and movie actors going on strike at midnight, joining screenwriters who walked off the job in May. Sperling will discuss the immediate impact on the actor's strike, why A.I. and residuals are top concerns, and how viewers may be impacted.