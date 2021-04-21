New York Times columnist says policing needs to be reformed in wake of Chauvin conviction Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's conviction marks an inflection point after nearly a year of racial justice protests that began with George Floyd's death. Minutes before the verdict was read, police in Columbus, Ohio, fatally shot a 16-year-old Black girl, a stark reminder of how much work is left to be done. Jamelle Bouie, a CBS News political analyst and New York Times Opinion columnist, joined CBSN to discuss how the country can move forward.