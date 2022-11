New York law opens up window for sex abuse claims A new law in New York taking effect Thursday temporarily waives the deadlines for victims of sexual abuse to file lawsuits, allowing them to file against people who harmed them years ago. The Adult Survivors Act creates one-year window that will allow victims who suffered abuse decades ago to file claims. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson, and Safe Horizons CEO Liz Roberts, joined CBS News to discuss the law.