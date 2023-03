New York Knicks legend Willis Reed dies at age 80 Hall of Fame basketball player Willis Reed has died at the age of 80, the National Basketball Retired Players Association confirmed Tuesday. He played 10 seasons for the New York Knicks, and he was best known for inspiring his teammates and fans by playing through a severe thigh injury in Game 7 of the 1970 Finals. Lilia Luciano and Lana Zak have more.