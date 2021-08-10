New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces resignation, fighting allegations to the end New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans to resign, effective in 14 days, following allegations of sexual harassment and an impeachment investigation. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will replace him, becoming the state's first female governor. Alyssa Katz, deputy editor of The City, and Anna Gronewald, co-author of Politico's New York Playbook, joined "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss the fallout.