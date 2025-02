New York doctor faces criminal charges in Louisiana for prescribing abortion pills Dr. Margaret Carpenter, who legally practices in New York, is fighting extradition after Louisiana officials charged her for mailing abortion pills. As restrictive state laws clash with legal protections, Gov. Kathy Hochul vows to defend providers under New York's new "shield law." Julie F. Kay, a human rights attorney who successfully argued against Ireland's abortion ban, joins "CBS Mornings Plus."