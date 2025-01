New wildfire in Southern California forces tens of thousands to evacuate A new wildfire called the Hughes Fire broke out in northwest Los Angeles County on Wednesday. It quickly scorched more than 5,000 acres of land in a few hours and forced some highway closures. Meanwhile, two other major fires in the area continue to burn. CBS News' Jonathan Vigliotti reports and Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna joins "The Daily Report" to discuss the new fire and evacuations.