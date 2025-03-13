New tariffs on U.S. wine industry are a "massive problem," says one wine trade group president President Trump's trade battle with Canada is taking hold on U.S. alcohol suppliers. Last week, Canada imposed a 25% tariff on several U.S. products, including wine. That was in response to new tariffs from the U.S., some of which were later paused until April 2. Benjamin Aneff, president of the U.S. Wine Trade Alliance and a managing partner at Tribeca Wine Merchants, joins "The Daily Report" to discuss the impact.