Watch CBS News

New study shows promising treatment for shingles

Shingles, a virus that can cause painful rashes and serious complications, is more common than many think. Dr. Jon LaPook joins "CBS Mornings Plus" to explain the latest research showing promising treatment results and how to prevent the illness.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.