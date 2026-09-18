New shocking claims from Princess Diana's brother The brother of the late Princess Diana claims in his upcoming book that then Prince Charles sounded upbeat after his ex-wife died in a Paris car crash in 1997. When asked about these allegations, Buckingham Palace referred to a statement it released earlier this week saying that the king "is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgement and colour memory, even many years after such a loss." Watch more of Charles Spencer interview only on "CBS Sunday Morning."