New school in Georgia joins battle for transgender rights in U.S. Pride School Atlanta is the first LGBTQ+ affirming school in the South. Spearheaded by Christian Zsilavets, an openly transgender educator, it will join just a handful of such schools in the U.S. specifically designed as safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth. CBS News' Ines Novacic was at the school as trans youth began their first day.