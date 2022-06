New revelations about former President Trump's behavior on January 6 New information about former President Donald Trump's behavior and actions on January 6 were revealed during the House select committee's surprise hearing Tuesday. Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified that Trump knew some of his supporters were armed during his rally and wanted to relax security. CBS News' Naomi Ruchim joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.