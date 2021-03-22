New parking app aims to put a price tag on parking info ParkModo, a new app designed to help people find open parking spaces, is causing controversy in San Francisco, where the product is being tested. The app encourages drivers who are about to vacate a parking space, to post the spots' location, as well as the amount of money they would accept for their information. City officials claim that people do not have the right to sell public property, and are threatening to fine those using the app. John Blackstone reports.