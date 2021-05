New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu on race in America The mayor of New Orleans is weighing in about race relations, the Trump administration, and the controversy over confederate statues. In his new book, "In the Shadows of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History," Mitch Landrieu opens up about growing up in the South and how that's impacted his life and political career. He joins CBSN to discuss his new book and the state of U.S. politics.