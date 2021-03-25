Live

New Mexico slinky collector attempts world record

For Susan Suazo, Slinkys are more than just child’s play. She's been at it for 40 years and now she's taking her quirky collection to the Guinness Book of World Records. KRQE's Katherine Mozzone reports.
