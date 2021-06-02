New Mexico Democrats fight to hold onto Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's former congressional seat Voters in New Mexico headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in a special election in the state's 1st congressional district. Democrats are fighting to retain the seat recently vacated by Deb Haaland, who resigned after joining the Biden administration as secretary of the interior. Author of Politico's "Morning Score" newsletter Stephanie Murray joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the race and the latest on the battle in Texas over a restrictive voting rights bill. She also discusses a convention attended by QAnon conspiracy theory followers in Dallas over the weekend.