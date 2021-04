New Lucille Ball statue created after "Scary Lucy" outcry A statue of Lucille Ball in her hometown of Celeron, New York caused many to gasp when it was first unveiled in 2009. After an online outcry, Celereon's mayor launched a nationwide search to build a new likeness of Lucy. The new statue by artist Carolyn Palmer will be revealed Saturday afternoon on what would have been Lucille Ball's 105th birthday. Vinita Nair reports.