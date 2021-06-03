Live

New jobless claims fall to another pandemic low

The Labor Department said Thursday 385,000 people filed for unemployment last week, another pandemic low. Mark Hamrick, a senior economic analyst at Bankrate, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more on the new numbers.
