New Jersey gubernatorial candidates make final pitches before Election Day The governor's race in New Jersey is one of the country's most watched Election Day contests. Incumbent Democratic Governor Phil Murphy is facing off against Republican Jack Ciattarelli, and the pair spent Monday rallying voters across the state as turnout becomes a key factor in the high-profile race. Brent Johnson, a political reporter for New Jersey Advance Media, joined "CBSN AM" to discuss.