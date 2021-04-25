Live

Watch CBSN Live

New food labels released to prevent food waste

An advocacy group says nine out of 10 Americans find food expiration dates confusing and that causes them to throw out thousand dollars worth of food every year. Now the government is hoping a change to the date can cut down on food waste.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.