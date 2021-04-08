New film "Roger Waters The Wall" follows Pink Floyd co-founder With Waters’ vision, Pink Floyd became one of the most influential rock bands ever. The group's breakthrough album, "The Dark Side of the Moon," spent 15 consecutive years on the Billboard chart, and "The Wall" was certified platinum 23 times. The iconic album comes to life in a new film, "Roger Waters The Wall," and follows Waters' personal story stemming from the loss of his father in WWII when he was just a baby. Waters joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the new movie and his career.