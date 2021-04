New FDA-approved cholesterol drug carries hefty price tag There’s a new option if you can't control your cholesterol with statins alone. Manufacturers begin shipping Praluent, the PCSK9 inhibitor drug approved Friday by the FDA. This class of cholesterol fighters could protect millions of Americans from heart disease, but the price could send overall health care costs soaring. Dr. David Agus joins “CBS This Morning” from Los Angeles to discuss the drug.