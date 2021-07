Neuropsychiatrist on "incredibly rare" condition linked to Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine The FDA is monitoring the possibility that the Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine could be linked to an increased risk of developing Guillain-Barré Syndrome. Neuropsychiatrist Brittany LeMonda, PhD, spoke with Tanya Rivero on CBSN about what this condition is, the signs to look out for, and her advice for patients who are concerned about their vaccine.