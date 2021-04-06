Live

Watch CBSN Live

Netanyahu: "Iran is the enemy of peace"

Decrying the U.S.-led nuclear deal with Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CBS Evening News anchor Scott Pelley we should not let Iran "let them have their yellow cake and eat it too," referring to uranium.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.