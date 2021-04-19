New scientific research could change our understanding of the universe A recent scientific experiment could impact our understanding about the laws of physics. It found evidence from the behavior of an atomic particle that points to undiscovered forces in the universe that may have played a critical part in its creation and expansion. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, author of the new book "Cosmic Queries: StarTalk's Guide to Who We Are, How We Got Here, and Where We're Going," joins CBSN AM to talk about the discovery.