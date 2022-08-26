Watch CBS News

Near-total abortion bans in effect in 11 states

More than two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the fight over abortion rights continues. Caitlin Huey-Burns spoke to a Louisiana woman who is now part of the national conversation.
