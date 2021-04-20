Live

NBA moves All-Star Game out of Charlotte, NC

The NBA on Thursday made good on their threat to move the league's All-Star Game out of Charlotte due to North Carolina's HB2 law. The law is viewed by many as an attack on gay and transgender rights. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
