NBA champ Dwyane Wade on marriage to Gabrielle Union, basketball legacy, lessons from fatherhood Basketball superstar Dwyane Wade talks to “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King about his new photographic memoir, called "Dwyane," which covers his life on and off the court. The three-time NBA champion also talks about his marriage to actress Gabrielle Union and what he misses most about being on the court.