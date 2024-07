NATO chief says Viktor Orbán's visit to Moscow does not change NATO's position on Ukraine NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg tells "Face the Nation" that although far-right Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán recently visited Moscow, "that doesn't change the common decisions" the alliance has made regarding Ukraine. "The reality is that we are able to make decisions on how we are going to step up our support to Ukraine because we all want peace" Stoltenberg said.