Watch CBS News

Nation remembers former President Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 100, is being remembered as a peacemaker and a humble man of faith and integrity who was tirelessly dedicated to the causes of democracy and helping others. Mark Strassmann has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.