Nashville family creates safer electric wheelchair that prevents collisions, falls Nearly 2.7 million Americans rely on wheelchairs to get around, but every year, more than 100,000 are injured in wheelchair-related accidents. Inspired by one of their own, a Nashville family took it upon themselves to make wheelchairs safer. For the "CBS This Morning" series A More Perfect Union, Omar Villafranca meets the two brothers who developed a wheelchair that Time magazine named one of the best inventions of 2020.