Live

Watch CBSN Live

Nashville family creates safer electric wheelchair that prevents collisions, falls

Nearly 2.7 million Americans rely on wheelchairs to get around, but every year, more than 100,000 are injured in wheelchair-related accidents. Inspired by one of their own, a Nashville family took it upon themselves to make wheelchairs safer. For the "CBS This Morning" series A More Perfect Union, Omar Villafranca meets the two brothers who developed a wheelchair that Time magazine named one of the best inventions of 2020.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue