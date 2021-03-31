Live

NASA rover reaches dwarf planet

It took nearly 8 years to make the 3-billion-mile trip, but NASA's space rover has slipped into orbit around "The Dwarf Planet" Ceres. CBS News Space Consultant Bill Harwood explains the significance of the first ever orbit around the small planet.
