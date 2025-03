NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore return after 286 days in space | Special Report NASA astronauts Sunita "Suni" Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore returned to Earth on Tuesday evening after months of delays. Williams and Wilmore piloted Boeing's Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station in June 2024, but mechanical failures turned what was supposed to be an eight-day trip into a 286-day stay. CBS News' John Dickerson anchors a special report.