Nancy Pelosi on Harris, Trump, and "The Art of Power" There is no denying the impact that Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, the 19-term Democrat from California, has had on Congress and the country, as she details in her new book, "The Art of Power." Pelosi talks with "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl about her role in President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the presidential race; the near-fatal attack on her husband by an assailant at their San Francisco home (she was the intended target); the violence of the January 6 Insurrection at the Capitol; her advice for Vice President Kamala Harris as she runs against former President Donald Trump; and how she considers Trump's pick for running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance.