Naked photobomb ruins senior picture

An Oregon high school senior, Jillian Henry, was photobombed by a naked man during her senior photoshoot. Henry found humor in the situation, posting about it on Twitter and writing "Love my senior pics." CBSN's Elaine Quijano has more.
