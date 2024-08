What to expect from Musk-Trump interview on X Donald Trump is returning to X, at least for one night, to do a live interview on Monday with its owner Elon Musk. The platform formerly known as Twitter banned the former president following the Jan. 6 riot but Musk reinstated Trump's account after taking over the network in 2022. Meridith McGraw, national political correspondent at Politico, joins "America Decides" to discuss.