Music producer Ryan Lewis' mother discusses her reaction to HIV diagnosis

Julie Lewis, mother of Grammy Award-winning artist Ryan Lewis, describes how she learned that she had contracted HIV through a blood transfusion. Lewis shares how she's come to terms with the condition. She and the Macklemore & Ryan Lewis star started the 30/30 Project to celebrate her 30-year survival with HIV. Those who wish to learn more about the 30/30 Project should visit www.indiegogo.com/projects/30-30-project where incentive based donations are being accepted.
