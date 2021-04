Murder that inspired "Bernie" film returns to court Texas mortician Bernie Tiede was convicted in 1999 of shooting and killing a wealthy widow and stashing her body in a freezer for months. The story inspired a Richard Linklater film entitled "Bernie." But Tiede's life sentence was thrown out in 2014 after new evidence emerged. Now, Tiede returns to court for resentencing. With more, CBS' David Begnaud joins CBSN.