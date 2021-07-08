Mozambique facing food crisis and humanitarian catastrophe as conflict grips northern region Hundreds of thousands of people fleeing violence in Mozambique are on the brink of potential starvation as a deadly conflict grips parts of the country. Clashes between armed groups, terrorists and insurgents have displaced nearly 800,000 people. Antonella D'Aprile, the World Food Programme's country director and representative for Mozambique, joins CBSN to explain the group's latest humanitarian efforts.