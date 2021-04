Movie title sequence: "North by Northwest" In Saul Bass' brilliant titles for the Alfred Hitchcock thriller "North by Northwest" (1959), intersecting lines forming abstract patterns assimilate into the mirrored facades of New York City's gleaming skyscrapers. Bolstered by Bernard Herrmann's music (a maddening dance with death), the film cuts to shots of the hustle and bustle of Manhattan - where spies are no match for women fighting over a cab - capped by one of the director's trademark cameo appearances.