Movie title sequence: "Goldfinger"

Maurice Binder launched the James Bond franchise's reputation for stunning opening title sequences with "Dr No" in 1962, but it was the next two films - "From Russia With Love" and "Goldfinger," both designed by Robert Brownjohn - that set the template for all future Bond entries. "Goldfinger" blends projections of Bond's superspy world onto the curves of a gold-painted woman, to the tune of Shirley Bassey's immortal theme song. The visuals deconstruct all the elements that would become key to Bond's milieu: cool gadgets, sports cars, deadly weapons, super villains, and the objectified bodies of women, some of whom don't survive to the end credits.
