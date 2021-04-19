Live

Mother of Alton Sterling's son reacts to Dallas

The incident that seemed to set this week of violence in motion was the death of Alton Sterling, after police officers in Louisiana shot him. David Begnaud spoke with the mother of his son and got her thoughts on the shooting in Dallas.
