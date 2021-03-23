Live

Most GM recalled cars are still on the road

More than 75% of the nearly 2.6 million vehicles recalled by General Motors remain on the road.  The vehicles have a faulty ignition switch that GM says led to the deaths of 13 people. Jeff Pegues reports.
