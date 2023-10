Poll shows most Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of Israel-Hamas conflict A new CBS News poll shows more than half of Americans disapprove of how the president is handling the Israel-Hamas conflict. And notably, a third of Democrats disapprove, which creates a challenge as he campaigns to spend billions more to defend Israel and Ukraine. Meanwhile, in Israel, Biden's words and actions have been received as a welcome sign of support. CBS News' Ed O'Keefe and Imtiaz Tyab have more.